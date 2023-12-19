Plane goes through the ice after landing on Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just two days after dozens of people had to be rescued on Upper Red Lake, officials are now working to get a plane removed from the icy waters.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says two people were coming to Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing. After conducting a flyover, the pilot identified what was believed to be a safe landing area; however, the plane had difficulty slowing down because of lack of snow. The nose of the plane ended up breaking through into open water.

Both people in the plane were wet from the waist down, but they were able to get out of the plane safely and were brought to an area resort where they were provided dry clothing.

Officials say only one to two inches of ice was reported where the plane went through, approximately one-half mile out from Pioneer Road on the southeastern shore of Upper Red Lake.

Arrangements have been made to remove the airplane, which is a Cessna 172 Sky Hawk.

