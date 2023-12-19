Montana grizzly bear populations dispersing

MONTANA (KFYR) - The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been tracking the way grizzly bear populations have been spreading.

There have been a few grizzly bear sightings this year in central Montana. There was also a sighting in southern Phillips County, which is located around 200 miles from the North Dakota border.

The bears are moving in all directions from their habitats around the Northern Continental Divide Division ecosystems.

Historically, bears have been spread throughout the state, but the bears have not been in certain areas for decades.

“It is what we would expect to see as populations grow and expand. We would expect to see those populations kind of start to push out into other areas,” said Greg Lemon, communication and education division of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

He says the bears are not in a mad dash to the North Dakota border and that they’re not establishing new habitats in the eastern parts of Montana where they have been spotted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.