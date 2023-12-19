Montana grizzly bear populations dispersing

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTANA (KFYR) - The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been tracking the way grizzly bear populations have been spreading.

There have been a few grizzly bear sightings this year in central Montana. There was also a sighting in southern Phillips County, which is located around 200 miles from the North Dakota border.

The bears are moving in all directions from their habitats around the Northern Continental Divide Division ecosystems.

Historically, bears have been spread throughout the state, but the bears have not been in certain areas for decades.

“It is what we would expect to see as populations grow and expand. We would expect to see those populations kind of start to push out into other areas,” said Greg Lemon, communication and education division of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

He says the bears are not in a mad dash to the North Dakota border and that they’re not establishing new habitats in the eastern parts of Montana where they have been spotted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021 as University of Wyoming's offensive...
NDSU names Tim Polasek head football coach
Jeannie Tuomala leaves a message on a sign, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Billings, Mont., at a...
4 teenagers killed in single-vehicle accident in Montana
partridge
Possible partridge population peak; why there’s so many of these colorful birds in ND
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
Powerball winner
$150,000 Powerball prize won in Bismarck

Latest News

FILE - Apr 25, 2021, Law enforcement and protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline site
Trial set for North Dakota’s pursuit of costs for policing Dakota Access pipeline protests
belle mehus
Historical organizations in ND awarded grants for projects and renovations
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/18/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/18/23