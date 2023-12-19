Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in custody after fleeing from police during a traffic stop near The University of North Dakota campus this morning.

The Grand Forks Police Department says officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Columbia Rd. around 9 a.m.

Police say the vehicle then fled from officers toward campus and then crashed into a snow pile.

Officials say the Driver 29-year-old Juan Gutierrez then fled on foot. During the pursuit UND ordered a shelter in place as they searched for Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on multiple charges as well as outstanding federal warrants.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone with additional information to contact the department at 701-787-8000, or by submitting a tip on the GFPD’s Facebook page or Tip411 app.

