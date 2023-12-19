Lucy’s Amusement Park in Minot up for sale

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A long-time family-friendly attraction in Minot is up for sale.

It’s the off-season for Lucy’s Amusement Park.

One of the regulars, Louisha Emineth said she and her family come there at least once every summer from Mandan. She said she grew up going there almost every weekend.

“I’d go down that big slide on a piece of wax paper, and, I tell you what, I’ve probably never laughed harder,” said Emineth.

Co-owner Norman Cork said about 4,000 people visit during the summer months when they’re open and while they’re glad to have help from family, they want to be able to relax more.

“Things just start piling up and you can’t get done all that you want to do because you have too many responsibilities for the business,” said Norman.

Lucy Cork, owner of the park said they’ve been running it for 56 years and it’s time to retire.

“I miss it so much. We’ve met so many wonderful people,” said Lucy.

The house and the park are a package deal that Lucy had a lot of say in designing when they moved in.

Emineth described the Corks’ place as unique and creative. She said during wintertime, they ran a Church Volleyball League every Saturday night.

“I really hope that whoever does purchase it can continue the fun, inviting atmosphere and make it a place where people can talk, people can gather and have a community,” said Emineth.

Norm said it’s up to the next owners to decide whether they want the park to stay public, but he hopes what they’ve built will continue.

Lucy’s Amusement Park has been on the market since July.

The Corks said if their home and the amusement park are sold, they’re hoping to stay in Minot, but travel more.

