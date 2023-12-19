Just how rare is the Mammoth tusk find?

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is a hot spot for finding fossils, and the North Dakota Geological Survey just announced a rare find, a complete mammoth tusk.

The seven-foot-long mammoth tusk was found by coal miners in May at the Freedom Mine near Beulah.

“I was frankly very surprised,” said Paleontologist Jeff Person.

The tusk wasn’t spotted right away. It got scooped up, loaded onto a truck and then dumped out. That’s when the miners spotted it.

“It’s just kind of one of those series of miraculous events,” said Person.

Though the tusks are heavy, they are extremely fragile. Since this one was complete, it gave paleontologists a clue that other bones were out there. They found more than 20 bones including ribs, a shoulder blade, a tooth, and parts of the hips.

“This wound up being one of the most complete mammoth skeletons in North Dakota ever. Usually, we just find an isolated tooth or an isolated bone,” said Person.

Paleontologists say this is a rare find.

Mammoths were one of the largest animals, yet they have become cleverly hidden beneath the ground.

“There is a lot of state to cover, and if you don’t have a lot of eyes looking, you just don’t find very many,” said Person.

Paleontologists say it was the mine’s meticulous digging process that helped them find more bones.

The bones are being carefully dried out by being wrapped in plastic. This process can take months.

