Just how rare is the Mammoth tusk find?

This complete seven-foot-long Mammoth tusk found near Beulah is wrapped in plastic
This complete seven-foot-long Mammoth tusk found near Beulah is wrapped in plastic(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is a hot spot for finding fossils, and the North Dakota Geological Survey just announced a rare find, a complete mammoth tusk.

The seven-foot-long mammoth tusk was found by coal miners in May at the Freedom Mine near Beulah.

“I was frankly very surprised,” said Paleontologist Jeff Person.

The tusk wasn’t spotted right away. It got scooped up, loaded onto a truck and then dumped out. That’s when the miners spotted it.

“It’s just kind of one of those series of miraculous events,” said Person.

Though the tusks are heavy, they are extremely fragile. Since this one was complete, it gave paleontologists a clue that other bones were out there. They found more than 20 bones including ribs, a shoulder blade, a tooth, and parts of the hips.

“This wound up being one of the most complete mammoth skeletons in North Dakota ever. Usually, we just find an isolated tooth or an isolated bone,” said Person.

Paleontologists say this is a rare find.

Mammoths were one of the largest animals, yet they have become cleverly hidden beneath the ground.

“There is a lot of state to cover, and if you don’t have a lot of eyes looking, you just don’t find very many,” said Person.

Paleontologists say it was the mine’s meticulous digging process that helped them find more bones.

The bones are being carefully dried out by being wrapped in plastic. This process can take months.

Previous Coverage: Mammoth bones found near Beulah by coal miners

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball winner
$150,000 Powerball prize won in Bismarck
Dennis Belgarde
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 72-year-old man
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
Mammoth tusk found near Beulah
Mammoth bones found near Beulah by coal miners
Minot Public School board has offered the position of superintendent to Dr. Scott Faul.
Minot Public Schools offers superintendent position to Dr. Scott Faul after unanimous vote

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
ACLU of Montana challenges law defining the word ‘sex’ in state code as only male or female
Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls to spend $55K to evaluate arsenic-contaminated taxidermy display at state’s largest zoo
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death
Two Bismarck men arrested for overdose death