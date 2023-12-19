Historical organizations in ND awarded grants for projects and renovations

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 18, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society has awarded 20 historical organizations around the state with more than $470,000.

One of those places is the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck. The venue received $50,000 for a project to replace the carpet and brass railings.

The Bismarck Historical Society also received $19,000 for an oral history project about the city.

Strengthen North Dakota in Minot got part of the grant to do a project on Stories of Women in North Dakota’s History.

