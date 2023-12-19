Fargo Police Department releases hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In response to several media requests for interviews with Fargo Police Department Officer Tyler Hawes, the FPD has worked with the Hawes family to release an hour-long interview with Tyler and his wife Madison, which covers a wide array of topics.

Police say the approach was chosen to share an impactful update with the community while also respecting Tyler’s privacy.

Officer Hawes became an FPD Officer on April 19, 2023. He is currently completing FPD field training. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated with a degree in psychology. Before joining the FPD, he worked as a corrections officer.

Hawes was shot in the ambush on police that happened July 14th, after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South.

The Fargo Police Department previously released video interviews with Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Zach Robinson.

To watch and read our previous coverage of the event, click the links below.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.