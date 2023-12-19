Fargo Police Department releases hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In response to several media requests for interviews with Fargo Police Department Officer Tyler Hawes, the FPD has worked with the Hawes family to release an hour-long interview with Tyler and his wife Madison, which covers a wide array of topics.

Police say the approach was chosen to share an impactful update with the community while also respecting Tyler’s privacy.

Officer Hawes became an FPD Officer on April 19, 2023. He is currently completing FPD field training. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated with a degree in psychology. Before joining the FPD, he worked as a corrections officer.

Hawes was shot in the ambush on police that happened July 14th, after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South.

The Fargo Police Department previously released video interviews with Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Zach Robinson.

To watch and read our previous coverage of the event, click the links below.

Read more
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Fargo shooter was reportedly interviewed by police about guns, propane tanks in 2022
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
New details of shooter and planned mass casualty event
FPD release hour-long interview with Officer Zach Robinson discussing July 14th shooting
Full Interview with Andrew and Hannah Dotas

