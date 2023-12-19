Devils Lake and Thompson retain the lead in the Class-A Basketball Polls

Class-A Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Devils Lake and Thompson are the number one ranked basketball teams in this week’s Class-A Basketball Polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

3rd Class-A Boys Basketball Poll

  1. Devils Lake (20) — 2-0 Record — 104 pts. — Last week: 1
  2. Kindred (1) — 2-0 Record — 80 pts. — Last week: 3
  3. Grafton — 3-0 Record — 43 pts. — Last week: NR
  4. Central Cass — 3-0 Record — 40 pts. — Last week: 5
  5. Beulah — 1-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: 4

Others receiving votes: Thompson (2-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (4-0), Shiloh Christian (1-1).

4th Class-A Girls Basketball Poll

  1. Thompson (21) — 4-0 Record — 105 pts. — Last week: 1
  2. Northern Cass — 5-0 Record — 78 pts. — Last week: 2
  3. South Prairie-Max — 6-1 Record — 43 pts. — Last week: 3
  4. Bottineau — 4-1 Record — 34 pts. — Last week: 4
  5. Valley City — 3-0 Record — 23 pts. — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (6-0), Kindred (4-1), Devils Lake (3-1).

