Bowman County and Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich retain first in Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The boys from Bowman County and the girls from Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich are the top-ranked teams in the Class-B basketball polls this week. The voting is done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

3rd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Bowman County (15) — 3-0 Record — 204 pts. — Last Week: 1 North Star (4) — 3-0 Record — 181 pts. — Last Week: 2 Sargent County (2) — 2-0 Record — 167 pts. — Last Week: 3 Bishop Ryan — 4-0 Record — 139 pts. — Last Week: 4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 3-0 Record — 125 pts. — Last Week: 5 Westhope-Newburg — 3-0 Record — 109 pts. — Last Week: 7 Linton-HMB — 2-0 Record — 84 pts. — Last Week: 6 Langdon Area-E-M — 2-0 Record — 52 pts. — Last Week: 9 Hankinson — 3-0 Record — 39 pts. — Last Week: 10 Flasher — 1-1 Record — 23 pts. — Last Week: 8

Others receiving votes: South Border (2-0), Washburn (2-0), Cavalier (3-0), Garrison (2-1), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Williston Trinity Christian (3-0).

4th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Langdon Area-E-M (18) — 6-0 Record — 202 pts. — Last Week: 1 Bowman County (1) — 4-0 Record — 176 pts. — Last Week: 2 May-Port CG (2) — 5-0 Record — 172 pts. — Last Week: 3 Sargent County — 5-0 Record — 152 pts. — Last Week: 4 Central McLean — 4-0 Record — 133 pts. — Last Week: 5 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 5-1 Record — 95 pts. — Last Week: 7 Hatton-Northwood — 4-1 Record — 72 pts. — Last Week: 6 Trenton — 7-0 Record — 60 pts. — Last Week: 10 TGU — 5-1 Record — 29 pts. — Last Week: NR Grant County-Mott-Reg. — 6-1 Record — 22 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River (5-3), Linton-HMB (5-1), Our Redeemer’s (2-1), Kenmare-Bowbells (5-3), Garrison (3-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-2), Oakes (5-1).

