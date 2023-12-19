Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don’t dawdle for much longer because the devices won’t be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn’t intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday. The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple’s watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct. 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the U.S. through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

If the ITC’s sales ban isn’t overturned, Apple pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen feature aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021 as University of Wyoming's offensive...
NDSU names Tim Polasek head football coach
Jeannie Tuomala leaves a message on a sign, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Billings, Mont., at a...
4 teenagers killed in single-vehicle accident in Montana
partridge
Possible partridge population peak; why there’s so many of these colorful birds in ND
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
Powerball winner
$150,000 Powerball prize won in Bismarck

Latest News

Mini Golf at Lucy’s Amusement Park
Lucy’s Amusement Park in Minot up for sale
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Lucy's Amusement Park in Minot up for sale
First News at Six
Polasek talks about his new role as NDSU head football coach
First News at Six
NDDOT STIP report highlights several road construction projects in Williston district