Polasek talks about his new role as NDSU head football coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He started his Bison football coaching career as a Graduate Assistant. He slept in the Fargodome for months before being forced to find a place to live that he could afford. Monday, Tim Polasek had his first news conference as the head football coach of North Dakota State.

“In 2018 when Coach Entz got hired it was heartbreaking when I didn’t get the job but I think it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It allowed me to move forward and learn and grow and experience things that I didn’t know even existed in college football or in college athletics and I’m so much more confident sitting here today getting this opportunity than I would have been back in 2018,” said Tim Polasek, NDSU head football coach.

Polasek was at NDSU for seven years before getting his 1st FBS coaching job at Northern Illinois. Just a year later, in 2014, he returned to Fargo to be the offensive coordinator under Chris Klieman. The signing day is on Wednesday.

“The high school kid, the high school coach, the family of the kids will be our primary focus in recruiting, but we will leverage the portal wherever, whenever, we have to. In short order, that’s the part that’s challenging with the portal is to jam 12 months of work into a 2-3 week window, sometimes to get a kid on campus, to get him enrolled into school, to make sure he’s a fit, can he pass classes, can he graduate from here,” said Polasek.

In his two previous stints at NDSU, Polasek racked up a decade’s worth of experience. He has coached in the Big Ten at Iowa, and he was Craig Bohl’s offensive coordinator for the last three years at Wyoming.

Polasek is from Wisconsin, and he is the 32nd head coach in Bison football history.

Previous Coverage: NDSU names Tim Polasek head football coach

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.