NDDOT STIP report highlights several road construction projects in Williston district

By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation released their Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) report, highlighting planned improvements that will receive federal funding over the next four years. The Williston district, which covers northwest North Dakota, will see several projects over that time period.

Starting next year, District Director Joel Wilt says construction will begin on several turn lanes across US Highway 2 between the Montana border and US Highway 85. Wilt says merging traffic has made it a necessity.

“There’s businesses and housing developments and the traffic has gradually built up there so turn lanes are warranted,” said Wilt.

Other projects mentioned in the report beyond next year include the addition of passing lanes along US Highway 52 between Bowbells and Portal, modifying the US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection in Williston, and preliminary work on four-laning US Highway 85 between the Long X Bridge near Watford City to State Highway 200 near Grassy Butte.

A copy of the 2024-2027 STIP can be found here.

