Mandan Police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Dennis Belgarde
Dennis Belgarde(Mandan Police)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Police say Dennis Belgarde of Belcourt was last seen at a family home in southeast Mandan on Wednesday, December 6.

Police were told Belgarde may struggle with his short-term memory.

He was last seen wearing a black walking boot on his right foot, a beanie cap, a camouflage-colored jacket and gray jogger pants. He is 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police ask that if you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021 as University of Wyoming's offensive...
NDSU names Tim Polasek head football coach
Jeannie Tuomala leaves a message on a sign, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Billings, Mont., at a...
4 teenagers killed in single-vehicle accident in Montana
partridge
Possible partridge population peak; why there’s so many of these colorful birds in ND
Police Lights Generic
Juvenile shot and killed in Slope County
CPKC Holiday Train in Minot, North Dakota
CPKC Holiday Train rolls through North Dakota

Latest News

NDSU Head Coach Tim Polasek
Polasek talks about his new role as NDSU head football coach
Hot Tots release 2024 schedule
Hot Tots announce schedule for sophomore season in Minot
Livestream: Bond remains at half a million for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
Mammoth tusk found near Beulah
Mammoth bones found near Beulah by coal miners