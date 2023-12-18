Mandan Police looking for missing 72-year-old man

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Police say Dennis Belgarde of Belcourt was last seen at a family home in southeast Mandan on Wednesday, December 6.

Police were told Belgarde may struggle with his short-term memory.

He was last seen wearing a black walking boot on his right foot, a beanie cap, a camouflage-colored jacket and gray jogger pants. He is 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police ask that if you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

