Mammoth bones found near Beulah by coal miners

Mammoth tusk found near Beulah
Mammoth tusk found near Beulah(Courtesy of North Dakota Department of Mineral Resource)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Freedom Mine coal miners near Beulah made quite the discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

It was a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

The miners then contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

For more than two weeks, crews excavated the tusk and other bones from an old streambed.

The bones were transported to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Once the bones are cleaned, paleontologists will try to identify which species was collected from the mine.

Staff from the North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Your News Leader will have more on the find later this week.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

