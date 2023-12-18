Bond remains at half a million for Ian Cramer after second court appearance
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (12/18/2023 at 2:10 p.m.): South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler ruled that the bond for Ian Cramer would remain at $500,000.
ORIGINAL STORY (12/18/2023 at 2:00 p.m.): A Bismarck man facing multiple charges in the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy is making another appearance in court at 2 p.m. Monday.
Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with homicide while fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.
State prosecutor Todd Schwartz stated in a previous hearing that additional drug-related charges would be filed.
The judge previously ordered a mental health evaluation for Cramer before hearings were scheduled.
