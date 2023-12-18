Landowners and Summit Carbon Solutions debate in ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Landowners and Summit Carbon Solutions were in the North Dakota Supreme Court on Monday debating whether a state law that allows survey crews on private land is constitutional.

North Dakota landowners are challenging a state statute that they say gives Summit Carbon Solutions almost complete access to private property.

“24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year without limit to duration, frequency, where the invasion can take place and what can happen, so long as it falls under survey examination,” said Brian Jorde, attorney for the land owners.

Summit Carbon Solutions attorneys say the law should stand, giving them the right to survey in order to determine the best route for the pipeline.

“A right to go onto property to inspect, to survey it. Because the exercise preliminary survey right was necessary to the exercise of the right of eminent domain,” said Keith Blackwell, Summit Carbon Solutions attorney.

The current law does not require written notice before crews can enter private property, but landowners say this should be required. They also want to be compensated and have the ability to challenge access that has been granted.

“But the point is, you are taking away a fundamental constitutional right by invasion. The use and the occupation make it even worse,” said Jorde.

An attorney for the State of North Dakota says this law can’t be struck down because it could lead to complications with other projects in the future.

“Managing roads; it’s used by irrigation districts; it’s used for managing our water resources,” said Philip Axt with the ND Attorney General’s Office.

The appeal was filed after Summit Carbon Solutions sued landowners who refused to allow the pipeline on their land.

The Public Service Commission will also be hearing arguments about the pipeline, to determine whether counties can pass more restrictive zoning ordinances on Thursday.

