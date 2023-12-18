Hot Tots announce schedule for sophomore season in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Hot Tots released the schedule for the team’s sophomore season on Monday.

The Northwoods League team’s second year in Minot will begin on May 29, 2024, at Corbett Field against the St. Cloud Rox.

The Rox and Hot Tots also played in Minot on opening day last season.

“I saw a community that has a lot of pride and I think with that, we need to build a winning culture to really draw in the community. It’s a great family-friendly environment, but I believe if we are more competitive this summer, we can really start to build something special,” said Hot Tots Head Coach Mitch Gallagher.

In addition to the Great Plains Division opponents Minot faced last year, the Badlands Big Sticks will join the division.

The Big Sticks, based out of Dickinson, N.D., played in the Expedition League from 2018-2021 and in the Independence League from 2022-2023.

“We are so excited to welcome the Badlands Big Sticks to the Northwoods League... the Minot community is actually familiar with the Big Sticks from past teams, so it will be really awesome for the fan base to welcome back an old rival,” said Hot Tots General Manager Monica Hocking.

The Hot Tots will play 36 home games at Corbett Field this summer, including home games on July 4 against the Willmar Stingers and a six-game homestand in August against both the Big Sticks and Bismarck Larks.

For more information, visit the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.