Explosive offense highlights beginning of Magicians hockey season

Minot High Magicians Hockey
Minot High Magicians Hockey(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High Magicians hockey team is in a three-way tie for first place in the West Region with Century and Legacy.

The Magi don’t have a skater in the top 20 individual scorers in the state, but they’re one of the top-scoring teams in the state.

A total of 15 Magicians have recorded at least one goal or assist through the first six games of the year.

The team contributions were showcased in an 8-2 win over defending WDA champions Legacy on Thursday night.

“I think we were surprised, but also not so surprised. We want to win every game by as much as we want, like every game. But I think we were a little surprised because we had a tough time with Century defending, and then we go up to only defending two (goals). I think we were surprised, but a little bit not surprised, too,” said Mackley Morelli, a junior from Minot High.

Mackley is referring to the game versus Century that the Magi lost last week. Minot scored six goals but surrendered seven.

In four games since, Minot has allowed just three goals including a shutout against Jamestown on Saturday.

“We were good at just keeping the puck out of the zone and playing good off the rushes. We’re very physical and we score a lot of goals. I’ll tell you that,” said Ben Haaland, a sophomore from Minot High.

The Magi host Bismarck High on Tuesday night at the MAYSA Arena.

