Drugs to extend big dogs’ lifespans could be around the corner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people would do anything to keep their furry friends around a little bit longer. Big dogs in particular usually have shorter lifespans. If you want more time with your pet, there could be some hope for you.

The FDA gave the company Loyal the green light to continue its research for LOY-001, an injectable that could give you an extra year or two with your companion.

Usually, the bigger your dog is, the shorter its lifespan. For a lot of large dog breeds, you’ll get about 8 to 12 years. So what if you could take your dog to the vet every three to six months for a shot that could help them have an extra year or two of a healthy lifespan?

Dog owner Aaron Nelson said while he wants his dog Dileano around for as long as possible, a drug like the one Loyal is making seems risky.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking not knowing what the effects could be, so I would want to look into that, just know a little bit more about the science about it. But again, the longer you can have man’s best friend around, the better,” Nelson said.

Loyal said the way its injectable works is by targeting a growth hormone in dogs that contributes to their accelerated aging.

State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said you might have to wait a while until you can get the treatment for your dog, though.

“Well, I think we’re just going to have patience and wait for it to go through its trial process because it’s hard to know whether this is actually going to be the cure or whether there will be side effects related to it. So we’ll have to wait until they get through that process,” Andress said.

Loyal said it hopes to start putting LOY-001 on the market starting in 2026 by getting conditional approval from the FDA. In order to do that, they need to prove the drug is effective and safe.

Other organizations like the Dog Aging Project are looking into ways to extend dogs’ health spans as well.

Loyal is working on two other products, one of which is aimed at lengthening the lifespan of smaller dogs.

