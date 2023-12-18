Dr. Scott Faul to receive superintendent offer for Minot Public Schools

By Crystal Kwaw and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public School Board voted Monday to offer the superintendent position to Dr. Scott Faul.

Faul was one of four finalists that included Renae Rudolph, Mark Helm and Luke Schaefer. The four interviewed for the position last week.

Faul currently serves as the district’s assistant superintendent of middle and high school education and the curriculum director.

Initially, Faul received three shows of support from the board, and Schaefer received one. When the offer went to a vote, Faul won unanimously 4-0.

One board member abstained from voting.

After the vote, the board went into executive session to discuss a contract for the superintendent.

If Faul accepts the position, he will replace Dr. Mark Vollmer, who is set to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

