Bismarck Police officer involved in minor crash

By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck Police officer was involved in a minor injury crash on Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Officer Jakob Olheiser was responding to an unrelated incident when he drove through the intersection of Ninth Street and Bismarck Expressway going north while the light was red, and his emergency lights were not activated.

An SUV was driving west on Bismarck Expressway when Olheiser crashed into it.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries. NDHP is still investigating the crash.

