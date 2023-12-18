$150,000 Powerball prize won in Bismarck

Powerball winner
Powerball winner(MGN)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Powerball player in Bismarck won big!

The winning ticket had the numbers 3, 9, 10, 20 and 62 with Powerball 25 and Power Play multiplier 3.

The prize was originally $50,000, but the player purchased the multiplier making the total $150,000.

The Bismarck winner chose to remain anonymous.

The lucky ticket was sold through the North Dakota Lottery’s Pick & Click online play service.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

