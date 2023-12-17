Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Volunteers headed to Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot Saturday morning to place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites.

Organizers of the Minot event say they placed more than 830 wreaths.

The volunteers were joined by the Civil Air Patrol, American Legion, Daughters of Norway, Minot Area Community Foundation, Hess Corporation, the U.S. military and the Minot Chapter of Wreaths Across America.

They also donated 46 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery.

Hess Corporation also placed nine wreaths to recognize Medal of Honor recipients at Roosevelt Park in Minot.

