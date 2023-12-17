Preparations underway for the NDGOP presidential caucus as date draws near

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2024 Republican presidential candidates are spending most of their time in Iowa and New Hampshire this month, as both of these states’ primaries are just weeks away. North Dakota is just 75 days away from holding their Republican presidential caucus on March 4.

Robert Harms, the chairman of the presidential caucus committee, says they have been making preparations to get ready for Republicans to vote for their favorite candidate that night. He says they have reached out to all of the districts, and they have identified eight communities around the state that will be the host sites. He says other districts in the rural parts of the state have been invited to host their own events on the same night as the caucus.

“What we have been doing is reaching out to the districts, identifying venue captains in each of the eight communities and then we are establishing protocols getting ready for March 4. The other thing that we are working on is making sure each of the campaigns know that they have an opportunity to speak to North Dakota voters that evening,” said Harms.

Harms says the candidates speaking that evening will be Trump, Haley, DeSantis and others. He says he doesn’t know if we will see the candidates in North Dakota individually prior to the caucus.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.