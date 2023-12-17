Possible partridge population peak; why there’s so many of these colorful birds in ND

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - You don’t just find them in pear trees, and there’s no shortage of them in North Dakota. Upland game biologist RJ Gross explains why we’re seeing so many partridge on the landscape these last few years.

If you’re an upland game bird hunter in North Dakota, you likely refer to these non-native birds as Huns or Hungarian partridge. In the science world, they have a different handle.

“Scientifically, they’re called gray partridge. But the common name and kind of the popular name is Hungarian partridge or people like to call Huns. The first ones that came to North America came from Hungary, so that’s where the Hungarian partridge comes from,” said Gross.

Gray partridge are cyclic birds, and their numbers have been up for a few years now. They thrive during drought conditions when you have a lot of patchy weeds in fields and insects like grasshoppers to eat.

“Even though we tied an all-time high from our brood surveys from this year to 1992, we won’t come close to harvesting 220,000 again, mainly because the limit was five back then, it’s three now. And then, just access, back then basically, there weren’t too many posted signs,” said Gross.

A colorful bird, partridge are smaller than ring-necked pheasants and sharp-tailed grouse.

“They have a really colorful chestnut face. Their fan is really beautiful, later in the year, the tips are really chestnut. The bellies are a nice gray, sometimes a little bit whiter in females. And they have very colorful wings,” said Gross.

Gray partridge were introduced in North Dakota by the Game and Fish Department in the early 1920s.

“In North Dakota, the first documented that the Game and Fish releases were in 1923, we got 100 breeding pair from Czechoslovakia, and they released those the following year in 1924. And they did around 7,500 the next ten, 15 years,” said Gross.

Once partridge numbers got to a sustainable level, the department opened a hunting season.

“And then in the mid-1930s, we did open a season, it was only open for a couple of days. That was the first hunting season. Closed for a while, and then in the 50s is when it really opened up,” said Gross.

Gross says to enjoy these colorful birds now as numbers will eventually go down.

Upland game biologists get gray partridge population estimates during late summer roadside brood counts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.