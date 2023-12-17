NDSU names Tim Polasek head football coach

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University has named Tim Polasek as the 32nd head football coach in program history, NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen announced on Sunday.

Polasek is returning to North Dakota State from Wyoming, where he was the offensive coordinator under former NDSU head coach Craig Bohl for the past three seasons.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tim and Jill Polasek back to the Bison family,” Larsen said. “North Dakota State has one of the premier football programs in the country with incredibly high expectations and an unmatched fan base. Having been at NDSU two different times, Coach Polasek understands what it takes to be a Bison, appreciates our long history and tradition, and has the diverse experience to continue moving our football program forward.”

Polasek was part of the NDSU offensive staff from 2006 to 2012 coaching the running backs, tight ends and fullbacks in addition to his duties with special teams and recruiting. He returned to NDSU in 2014 to spend three seasons as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach under Chris Klieman.

“Tim’s passion is palpable and his ability to build relationships with our current players, future recruits, donors, alumni and fans is one of his greatest strengths. I am excited about this new era of Bison football,” Larsen said.

In addition to his 10 years of FCS experience at North Dakota State, Polasek has spent eight years coaching at the FBS level. He was the tight ends and fullbacks coach in 2013 at Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference, spent four seasons in the Big Ten as offensive line coach at Iowa from 2017 to 2020, and has been in the Mountain West Conference as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming since 2021.

“I am delighted that Tim and Jill Polasek are reuniting with our NDSU family for what promises to be an exciting future for Bison football,” said NDSU President David Cook. “Tim brings to NDSU a deep understanding of our longstanding traditions and an unwavering commitment to the success of our student-athletes on and off the field.”

Polasek, whose primary recruiting areas have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin, was part of NDSU coaching staffs that led the Bison to six conference championships and four national championships. He has been part of seven bowl games at the FBS level.

“His knowledge of our great institution, paired with his championship experience, is what made him the clear choice to lead Bison football into the future,” Cook said. “Tim and Jill will be welcomed by our amazing Bison fans and the broader NDSU community who are always ready for a championship run.”

North Dakota State advanced to the NCAA Division I FCS semifinals for the 12th time in 13 seasons this season. The Bison have won a record nine FCS national championships and 47 FCS playoff games since 2010.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be back home at North Dakota State,” Polasek said. “It means so much to return to such a special place that has been incredibly formative professionally and personally. I am deeply honored to be able to give back to Fargo, the region, and Bison football.”

Polasek graduated in 2002 from Concordia University in Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, and he earned a master’s degree in education at Wisconsin-Stout in 2005.

He was a two-year captain of the football team at Concordia, where he set school records for career passing yards (6,979) and passing touchdowns (65). A three-time all-conference selection, he was named the Badger-Illini Conference Player of the Year in 2000 and was inducted into the Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

He started his college coaching career in 2003 at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he worked with the defensive backs, wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks over three seasons before coming to North Dakota State in 2006.

