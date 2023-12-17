More than one thousand volunteers attend Wreaths Across America at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, all across the United States and even right here in North Dakota, volunteers headed to cemeteries to honor veterans who have gone before them, as a thank you for their service.

Everyone was a part of the same mission of Wreaths Across America, which was to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

At the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, volunteers helped place thousands of wreaths on the gravesites of veterans. It’s a tradition that dates back to 2006. The volunteers helping on this day have either lost a service member, are veterans themselves or just wanted to come and give back.

“It’s just a good day to come out and place wreaths and think again about everything that all of these men and women have done for us,” said Brenda Schaff of Mandan.

The North Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol hosts this special day each year and says holidays are traditionally a hard time for anybody who’s lost somebody. The Patrol says it is difficult for those who have lost a veteran in their life, or the veterans themselves remembering those they served with.

“This is a great time of year to think about those gifts that those veterans have given us, just like we do during the holidays, and do a little something for them,” said Lt. Colonel Sean Johnson, Chief of Staff for Missions with the North Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

The Civil Air Patrol says that more than 1,000 people attend this event each year. There are 9,000 veterans graves that need a wreath placed on them. As volunteers place these wreaths, there’s a certain thing that goes through their minds.

“To just say their name and I say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ Everything that they sacrificed, everything that they gave up for their families and for all of us Americans,” said Schaff.

Seeing the large group of volunteers come together to get the job done made veterans in attendance feel like their service and the service of their fallen brothers and sisters was not forgotten.

“That we always remember our veterans because they are the ones that have fought for us. I have been in the military, I was in Vietnam for a year and Guam for another year and I fought for our freedoms, which I enjoy myself,” said Wes Vettel, a Vietnam War Veteran.

With the wreaths placed for the holidays, all who helped can take comfort in knowing that they honored all who served.

The Civil Air Patrol says they had more than 1,000 people and more than 500 cars parked inside the cemetery on Saturday.

