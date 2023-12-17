The holiday shopping season is almost over, however credit card debt looms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Christmas a week away, many are finishing up their shopping, while others may not have even started yet. Either way, those who rack up credit card debt will see it on their January bills.

Financial Advisor David Wald encourages shoppers to keep track of how much they are spending, even when they put it on their card. For example, if you spend $1,000 this holiday season on gifts, but that all went on your credit card, you should try to pay that off as quickly as possible to avoid interest rate fees. He says credit card interest rates range from anywhere from 10% to 30% or higher.

“What you’re going to see when you open up your credit card statement in January is you’re going to see the minimum payment. That is the minimum the credit card company will allow you to pay. If you just pay the minimum payment, it will take you over 30 years to get that credit card debt paid off, so we don’t want to do that. Plan on paying not just the minimum payment,” said Wald.

Wald reminds shoppers that how you spend your money in December sets the tone for the next year, and it’s important to keep your financial goals in mind so you can start the new year fresh.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.