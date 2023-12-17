CPKC Holiday Train rolls through North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Entertainers McKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith put on a show Saturday night in the Magic City, as the CPKC Holiday Train rolled through downtown Minot.

They performed several holiday favorites as well as some new country songs.

This is the 25th year the train is traveling across the upper Midwest.

The train also donated $7,000 to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

The train also made stops Saturday in Carrington, Harvey and Kenmare.

