Study says wasabi could boost memory function in older adults

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Alzheimer’s Association says about 15,000 people in North Dakota have Alzheimer’s.

However, Alzheimer’s is a universal problem.

A recent Japanese study said eating wasabi can help improve older adults’ memory.

Rachel Iverson, a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition, said you may not want to load up on wasabi in the hopes of improving your memory.

She said while the researchers measured the participants’ results using a memory test, they didn’t do biological research.

“That’s not to say wasabi couldn’t have memory protective effects, I just probably wouldn’t start supplementing it. What I would do is probably start getting sushi more often and enjoy the wasabi with that,” said Iverson.

Iverson said most wasabi in restaurants is actually dyed horseradish.

She said your best bet for real wasabi is to visit a specialty food market.

