The Sertoma Club on their biggest ongoing fundraiser

Car driving by Christmas lights
Car driving by Christmas lights(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Sertoma Club has been around for the last 64 years.

One of their biggest fundraisers has a little more than two weeks left before the lights turn off.

“Christmas in the Park” is lighting up familiar holiday characters.

Dawn Anderson, third vice president of the Sertoma Club, said they are raising funds mainly to help the hearing impaired and give scholarships to students at Minot State University’s Speech and Language Pathology program.

She said their group has about 60 members, but they’re open to new people.

“Some of us are getting a little older, so we need some younger members,” said Anderson.

They meet every Monday at the Sleep Inn at noon.

