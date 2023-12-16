Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Dakota College at Bottineau names new athletic director
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
MAHC toy drive pickup reveals special things
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Judson Township residents pushing court to have Williams County enforce ordinance over Atlas Power Data Center noise pollution