Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Towner County in May 2023

TOWNER COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A man has been charged with two different counts of criminal vehicular homicide after a deadly crash in Towner County in May 2023.

The crash occurred on HWY 66, four miles East of Egeland, North Dakota at 5:47 a.m.

The driver was 21-year-old Jayce Thomas from Cando, North Dakota. He was 20 at the time of the crash.

Police say, he was traveling Eastbound when he crossed the centerline and traveled through the Westbound lane, entered a ditch and struck a field approach. The vehicle overturned multiple times and caught fire.

The passenger was 31-year-old Brittney Beck from Cando, who was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas’ alcohol level was at least 0.08 at the time of the time of the crash

His charged carry a maximum sentence of 20 years or a minimum sentence of 3 years.

He’s also facing a felony charge of manslaughter. He’ll be in court again 01/09/2024.

