Im’PRES’sive: Minot High senior Presley Bennett breaks single-game three-pointer record

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For the second week in a row, the Minot High girls basketball team received all of the first-place votes in the state media poll.

They’re backing it up by breaking records.

Against Grand Forks Red River, sophomore LeeLee Bell broke a 36-year-old record for most rebounds in a game with 25.

Earlier this week against St. Mary’s, senior Presley Bennett broke the Majette record for most three-pointers in one game, hitting nine from range.

Presley not only fought off defenders the entire game; she broke the record while fighting off an illness.

“I was kind of stressed. I just thought I had to give it my best and see what I can do with how I’m feeling. I came out in the first half and knocked down my first shot. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s a good start.’ Then I came into halftime, started warming up and my shots weren’t falling. I was obviously getting frustrated. I thought we’d just see how the half goes. First shot goes in, second shot goes in. It kept going, I thought maybe I need to play sick more often. It gets me out of my head and I have nothing to think about,” said Presley.

This is Presley’s senior year, and it’s her first year playing in the starting rotation. She gained valuable insight from her years on the bench.

“It shows that your hard work and all the time you put in will pay off in the end. You might not be getting the minutes you want right now, but that’s why we come to practice, and we work every day. We work for our spot. I work for my spot every day. It’s not guaranteed for me. I have to come out and show what I can do along with the rest of the team. It shows you that no matter if you get five minutes or 15, you still have a role on the team. Your chance is going to come,” said Presley.

The Majettes and Magicians play Bismarck High on Friday night in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.