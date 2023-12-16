Grand Forks man left with serious injuries after being ejected from rollover crash and found by passerby

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is left with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County, just two miles north of Thompson, N.D. on Friday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2022 Polaris Ranger was being driven by a 42-year-old man.

He was westbound on 9th Avenue NE, enroute from Thompson to Grand Forks around 6:06 p.m.

The Polaris entered the south ditch, tripped, rolled, and came to rest on its side.

Officials say the driver was ejected and found by a passerby, who reported the crash.

The driver was transported to Altru Hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.