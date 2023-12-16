Grand Forks man left with serious injuries after being ejected from rollover crash and found by passerby

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is left with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County, just two miles north of Thompson, N.D. on Friday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2022 Polaris Ranger was being driven by a 42-year-old man.

He was westbound on 9th Avenue NE, enroute from Thompson to Grand Forks around 6:06 p.m.

The Polaris entered the south ditch, tripped, rolled, and came to rest on its side.

Officials say the driver was ejected and found by a passerby, who reported the crash.

The driver was transported to Altru Hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

