Farmer Tillie’s Homemade Dog Treats: a baker and her animal farm working together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might be familiar with Farmer Tillie’s Homemade Dog Treats, but what you might not know is nearly all the ingredients are locally sourced, some are even from the farmer’s own backyard.

At Cherwood Acres there’s no shortage of animals, but everyone has a job to do.

After Cheryl Woodcock greets her dogs, she heads out back to check on Seamus the cow and all his friends.

Her private menagerie of animals gives her the motivation to grow her small business beyond retirement.

But the stars of the show are the chickens.

“They supply my eggs,” said Woodcock.

Their eggs are one of the key ingredients for Woodcock’s dog treats.

She’s been cooking up healthy treats for man’s best friend for 20 years now.

“I love animals. And I don’t like some of the treats I find in town. When I hear people giving out some of those boughten dog treats that are well known, I just cringe. Like my treats, you could totally just pick one up and eat it,” said Woodcock.

She mixes and pours to make her dog treat batter.

Next, she fills her molds, making every step of the process her own.

And then she’s ready to bake, but her dogs don’t mind the wait.

“They eat them all. They even come in and lick up the floor when I’ve spilled flour and oats because it must be good, so it goes into the treats,” said Woodcock.

Woodcock said her business has evolved from the start. She’s now in about 8 retail stores and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Woodcock said she’s sold her treats at 12 shows this year along from June through December.

She said the profit she makes from her sales goes back into baking and, of course, the farm.

You can purchase her dog treats and other products at farmertillies.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.