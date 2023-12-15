What, cold? Bike and walk groups in Minot get winter exercise

People riding bikes
People riding bikes(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - It’s tempting to stay home and away from the cold, but it’s North Dakota.

People are getting their steps and cycling in regardless of the ice and granted, this (Thursday) evening the temperature is around 35 degrees.

Rory Schell, one of the riders with the mountain bike group said their starting point is at Val’s Cyclery.

They’re going to see “Christmas in the Park” and the lights at the Scandinavian park.

“This is a piece of cake. We’ll ride for a while, then regroup again, and ride and regroup again with lights on. It’s quite a lot of fun,” said Schell.

Some people are moving on foot at Oak Park as part of the Minot Area Team Wellness walk together.

Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project’s impact