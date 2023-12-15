Tauros Time: 12th annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In 2012, the Minot Minotauros collected just more than 100 teddy bears at the first-ever “Teddy Bear Toss” game.

One decade later, the Tauros collected 1,427 bears at last year’s toss.

When the Tauros score their first goal of the night, fans are invited to launch their new or gently used stuffed animals on the ice.

“It’s one of my favorite games of the year. From the coaches’ perspective, they want to win games and move guys on to Division I. For us in the front office, it’s those types of promotions where we get such great support from the Minot community,” said Ken Oda, Minotauros’ Director of Operations.

Officials, players and members of the Minot High Junior R.O.T.C. scoop up the teddies so they can be donated to causes including the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Project Bee, the Minot Police Department and more.

“We’re getting over 2,000 people per night to our games. Events like this are ways that we get to give back to the Minot community. When I see our fans buy in and do something like this that we can then turn around and support all those nonprofits in Minot, it really is an awesome feeling and it’s one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Oda.

The puck drop on both Friday and Saturday night against the North Iowa Bulls is at 7:35 p.m. at the MAYSA Arena.

The Teddy Bear Toss game is Saturday night.

