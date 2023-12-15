St. John man killed in one-vehicle accident in McHenry County
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 69-year-old St. John man has died following a vehicle accident on Friday.
The man was traveling in a garbage truck westbound on Highway 2, about 13 miles outside of Towner, when he entered the median.
Highway Patrol says the truck vaulted over a crossover and crossed back into the westbound lanes, where the vehicle landed in a north ditch.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
