St. John man killed in one-vehicle accident in McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 69-year-old St. John man has died following a vehicle accident on Friday.

The man was traveling in a garbage truck westbound on Highway 2, about 13 miles outside of Towner, when he entered the median.

Highway Patrol says the truck vaulted over a crossover and crossed back into the westbound lanes, where the vehicle landed in a north ditch.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

