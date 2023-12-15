Santa’s reindeer stop at First Bank and Trust in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is under two weeks away so First Bank and Trust in Bismarck spread some holiday cheer on Thursday.

Santa’s reindeer joined Santa and the Grinch for photo opportunities and hot chocolate.

This is the second time the bank held the event. It was canceled last year because of all the snow.

“Our goal is to continue to host community events like this that bring people out and they get to have fun at. Just spend time with family and make memories,” said Kendra Rennich, marketing specialist.

The reindeer are from the Reindeer Ranch in Drayton. They booked the reindeer a year in advance to make sure Santa could bring them.

