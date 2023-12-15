NOAA Weather Radio: its history and uses today to alert you of hazardous & severe weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NOAA Weather Radio has been a reliable and constant source of weather alerts for more than 60 years. Even as different technologies have emerged to receive weather information, a weather radio is still an important device to have in your weather preparedness toolkit.

Weather radio was initially developed in the 1960s to inform ships of adverse conditions as they approached ports, but greatly expanded after the Palm Sunday tornado outbreaks of 1965 in the Midwest and 1994 in the Southeast.

Realizing that it was an effective way to alert the public of incoming weather threats, hundreds of transmitters were added to broadcast important weather information across the country.

“The goal was to get to about 95% coverage, which we are there today. And that’s what prompted, in North Dakota, us going from six weather radio transmitters to 18 to cover more of the population,” said John Paul Martin, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Each transmitter broadcasts more localized information to the about 50 miles that its range is.

“We like to say that weather radio is the voice of the National Weather Service. The broadcast is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anytime, any second of any day you want to know what’s going on in the weather in your area, all you have to do is click the button on the weather radio and it’s at your fingertips,” said Martin. “I think the most critical use of weather radio is in life-threatening situations, winter blizzards, summertime severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods.”

When these kinds of warnings are issued for your location, the alarm on the weather radio will sound.

“So it’s just sitting there monitoring and if a warning is issued by the National Weather Service, it will receive the code and activate the alarm and broadcast the warning to you,” said Martin. “It’s almost like if you could program a radio that when your favorite song comes on that radio station, the radio turns on. That’s kind of what weather radio is for severe weather.”

This can wake you up at night and serve as a backup to your phone’s alerts especially if there are power outages as the weather radio can run on batteries.

You can buy a weather radio at some electronics and department stores or online starting at about $35.

