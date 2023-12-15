NDSU and UND host winter commencement today

Ameriprise
The fall semester is coming to a close today for college students in North Dakota, and for some, that means graduation.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fall semester is coming to a close today for college students in North Dakota, and for some, that means graduation.

North Dakota State University and University of North Dakota are both hosting their winter commencement ceremonies today. Both schools will be have multiple ceremonies to celebrate the important academic achievement.

NDSU will host ceremonies at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel.

UND will host ceremonies at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Chester Fritz Auditorium will host both ceremonies. They will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

Atlas Power Data Center near Williston
Judson Township residents pushing court to have Williams County enforce ordinance over Atlas Power Data Center noise pollution
Snapped power pole
FEMA grants nearly $16 million to Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative over 2022 winter storm damage
New site of Dickinson's Gooseneck Implement.
Dickinson’s Gooseneck Implement expansion
Biden impeachment inquiry
Reps. Armstrong, Rosendale react to Biden impeachment inquiry
People riding bikes
What, cold? Bike and walk groups in Minot get winter exercise