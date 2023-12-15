Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot Symphony Orchestra is hosting a free and festive public concert Saturday before the Holiday Train arrives.

It’s called TubaChristmas, and Ellen Fenner, executive director of the symphony, said the city hasn’t had one since 2014, but they’re bringing it back.

A couple of tuba and euphonium players got a head start on rehearsing for the concert, but anyone who plays these instruments can sign up tomorrow for $10.

Fenner said everyone from beginners to advanced players is welcome to be a part of the performance.

“If we get 20 to 25 on stage, we will be very happy with that. We’re currently at 10 that are pre-registered, but musicians can come and register tomorrow between 1 and 2 p.m.,” said Fenner.

Rehearsal starts at 2 p.m. at the Minot Central Campus auditorium, and the show will go on at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.