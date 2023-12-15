Missing person in Williams County

Shanyce Pacheco was last seen on Tuesday
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

They say Shanyce Pacheco was last seen on Tuesday.

Pacheco has brown eyes, shoulder-length bleach blonde hair and may be wearing gold wire frame glasses.

If you have any information about where she is please contact the Williams County Sheriff at 701-577-7700.

