McClusky WWII veteran turns 100, receives surprise!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck man got a big birthday surprise today.

Harold Hepper, a World War Two combat medic, turned 100 today!

What Hepper thought was going to be cake and ice cream turned out to be a large celebration with gifts and speeches given on behalf of Governor Burgum, Senators Cramer and Hoeven and Congressman Armstrong.

The North Dakota National Guard also awarded Hepper a plaque commemorating his awards including a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and American Defense Ribbon.

“Oh, I didn’t expect so many people,” said Hepper.

Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30, 1944, to July 1, 1945.

