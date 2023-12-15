McClusky WWII veteran turns 100, receives surprise!

Harold Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30,...
Harold Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30, 1944 to July 1, 1945.(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck man got a big birthday surprise today.

Harold Hepper, a World War Two combat medic, turned 100 today!

What Hepper thought was going to be cake and ice cream turned out to be a large celebration with gifts and speeches given on behalf of Governor Burgum, Senators Cramer and Hoeven and Congressman Armstrong.

The North Dakota National Guard also awarded Hepper a plaque commemorating his awards including a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and American Defense Ribbon.

“Oh, I didn’t expect so many people,” said Hepper.

Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30, 1944, to July 1, 1945.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

Musicians practice for TubaChristmas
Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert
Minot city bus
Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges