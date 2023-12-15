Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and fleeing charges.
Police say 27-year-old Tyler Jans crashed his car into the Federal Building and then drove away from officers.
They say Jans later crashed into a tree at the Kirkwood Mall where he was detained.
Authorities found more than 100 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.