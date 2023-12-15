Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges

Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and fleeing charges.

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Jans crashed his car into the Federal Building and then drove away from officers.

They say Jans later crashed into a tree at the Kirkwood Mall where he was detained.

Authorities found more than 100 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

MAHC toy drive
MAHC toy drive pickup reveals special things
Musicians practice for TubaChristmas
Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert
Minot city bus
Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Harold Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30,...
McClusky WWII veteran turns 100, receives surprise!