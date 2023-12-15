Man gets three years in prison for luring minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck man to three years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to luring children.

Police say 34-year-old Jesse Kuntz attempted to solicit sexual acts from an officer that he believed was a 16-year-old girl.

Officers say they found Kuntz at the mall waiting to meet the girl.

