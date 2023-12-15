Man facing charges after reportedly punching woman several times

Man facing charges after reportedly punching woman several times
Man facing charges after reportedly punching woman several times(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman while driving down the interstate.

Authorities with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Dept. say on Dec. 11 they responded to a 911 hang up call at a home in Manvel. The dispatcher told authorities they could hear a woman crying in the background.

When authorities arrived on scene, a woman told deputies 47-year-old Michael Alvarado hit her several times as they were driving down I-29. Court documents say the woman claims she was punched 10 to 20 times while a passenger in the vehicle.

Court records also say Alvarado told the victim he would “kill her when they got home.” When the two arrived at the home in Manvel, the woman jumped out of the car and ran into the home and locked the door.

When authorities arrived on scene, Alvarado was gone, however they eventually found him on a dirt road. He was arrested and is now charged with simple assault and terrorizing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Shanyce Pacheco was last seen on Tuesday
UPDATE: Missing person in Williams County found
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
Bismarck Police arrest stabbing suspect
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday

Latest News

Car driving by Christmas lights
The Sertoma Club on their biggest ongoing fundraiser
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast 12/15/23
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 12/15/23
Person holding wasabi
Study says wasabi could boost memory function in older adults
First News at Ten
Bismarck Toys for Tots drive spreading holiday cheer