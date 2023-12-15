MAHC toy drive pickup reveals special things

MAHC toy drive
MAHC toy drive(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - More kids this season will get a gift, regardless of whether family purses are tight, thanks to the effort of the Minot community.

KMOT partnered again with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition for their 11th annual toy drive. Friday, the MAHC came to the station and collected the sea of toys that were donated from community members.

Carrie Christensen, executive director of the coalition, said they’re hoping to provide some relief for families who are in a financial dilemma to gift something to their kids this season.

She said the toys they round up can appeal to a wide variety of age groups.

“It was phenomenal to see some handmade, crafted toys. That reminds me of just what a Santa’s workshop really should be, and those were donated by an individual, and he took the time and the effort to build that so a child would have something to enjoy,” said Christensen.

She said if families aren’t signed up with another program, they have until the end of next week to call the coalition and describe what kinds of presents their kids might like.

All of us at KMOT and the coalition want to thank you for making another toy drive a success!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

Musicians practice for TubaChristmas
Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert
Minot city bus
Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Harold Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30,...
McClusky WWII veteran turns 100, receives surprise!
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges