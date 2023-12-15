MAHC toy drive pickup reveals special things

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - More kids this season will get a gift, regardless of whether family purses are tight, thanks to the effort of the Minot community.

KMOT partnered again with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition for their 11th annual toy drive. Friday, the MAHC came to the station and collected the sea of toys that were donated from community members.

Carrie Christensen, executive director of the coalition, said they’re hoping to provide some relief for families who are in a financial dilemma to gift something to their kids this season.

She said the toys they round up can appeal to a wide variety of age groups.

“It was phenomenal to see some handmade, crafted toys. That reminds me of just what a Santa’s workshop really should be, and those were donated by an individual, and he took the time and the effort to build that so a child would have something to enjoy,” said Christensen.

She said if families aren’t signed up with another program, they have until the end of next week to call the coalition and describe what kinds of presents their kids might like.

All of us at KMOT and the coalition want to thank you for making another toy drive a success!

