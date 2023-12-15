Judson Township residents pushing court to have Williams County enforce ordinance over Atlas Power Data Center noise pollution

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents living near the Atlas Power Data Center near Williston sued Williams County and the facility’s owners over excessive noise concerns. Now, they want the court to quickly decide on whether Williams County has been enforcing its zoning ordinances.

An attorney representing 22 residents in Judson Township filed a petition for a “Writ of Mandamus,” which is an order by the courts requiring Williams County to enforce their ordinance. It reads, “Noise and vibrations from any industrial or manufacturing operations shall be contained within the ‘Heavy Industrial’ district.”

The Atlas Power Data Center, located in a heavy industrial zone, neighbors residential areas like Judson Township. The plaintiffs argue their sound-measuring devices record loud noises from their houses and yards.

“The noise for the Atlas facility is a continual invasion of their homes, their health, and their North Dakota way of life. They are now virtually shut-ins in the slice of North Dakota they once called their own. Williams County has ignored its zoning ordinance and its duties to Plaintiffs,” wrote J. Robert Keena in his brief on November 22.

On Dec. 13, attorneys for both Atlas Power and Williams County responded to the petition. In Williams County’s response, it denies the claim and wants a dismissal.

“Williams County alleges plaintiffs’ petition fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted against Williams County,” the response stated.

Attorneys for Atlas Power argue the noise readings gathered by the residents through phones or devices are not reliable.

“Atlas has collected and continues to collect extensive, scientifically valid evidence that plaintiffs’ sensational claims about the noise are, stated charitably, exaggerated. In reality, plaintiffs have not produced any reliable evidence to justify judicial intervention,” the response stated.

The attorneys also argue the residents’ interpretation of the ordinance to be absolute would be absurd and impractical.

“Under plaintiffs’ reading, any noise at all measurable beyond the boundaries of the heavy industrial zone — a supply truck’s diesel engine making a delivery, a back-up alarm on a piece of equipment, a door slamming, an air-conditioning unit, or even an Atlas worker saying hello over the fence to a resident — would constitute a violation,” the response stated.

The petition is part of an ongoing civil lawsuit, where the residents are seeking at least $50,000 in damages from Atlas Power and Williams County to both enforce its ordinance and reverse the decision to make the Atlas Power site heavy-industrial.

A court decision has not been made on these requests at this time.

